Oak Harvest Investment Services Trims Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Oak Harvest Investment Services reduced its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,856 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $930,505,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 79,147.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,726,422 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $557,639,000 after acquiring an additional 5,719,196 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Applied Materials by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,263,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,194,195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,240,747 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $705,104,000 after buying an additional 3,373,082 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $1,029,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Applied Materials Price Performance

AMAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 19th. New Street Research downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.96.

Shares of AMAT opened at $144.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $146.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.25. The company has a market cap of $121.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.58.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.81% and a net margin of 24.36%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, March 13th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 16.89%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

