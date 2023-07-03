OLD National Bancorp IN Boosts Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,494 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of URI. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in United Rentals by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,502 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in United Rentals by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Rentals by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

In other United Rentals news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total transaction of $260,731.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,344,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on URI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on United Rentals from $515.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on United Rentals from $505.00 to $498.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $425.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $458.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $419.92.

United Rentals stock opened at $445.37 on Monday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $235.39 and a 52-week high of $481.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $370.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $391.50.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.12 by ($0.17). United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.77% and a net margin of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 39.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.99%.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

