On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.94.

ONON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of ON from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of ON to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Williams Trading downgraded shares of ON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Wedbush raised shares of ON from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of ON from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th.

Get ON alerts:

ON Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of ONON stock opened at $33.00 on Wednesday. ON has a 12-month low of $15.44 and a 12-month high of $34.88. The company has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ON

ON ( NYSE:ONON Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. ON had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $420.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that ON will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in ON by 114.5% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 11,028,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,887,034 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in ON by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,146,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,956,000 after purchasing an additional 62,599 shares during the period. Bond Capital Management LP grew its holdings in ON by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Bond Capital Management LP now owns 5,628,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814,375 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in ON by 77.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,095,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223,076 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in ON by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,704,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,732,000 after purchasing an additional 828,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.48% of the company’s stock.

ON Company Profile

(Free Report

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.