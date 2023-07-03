Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

ONCT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition reissued a hold rating on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.77.

Oncternal Therapeutics Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ONCT opened at $0.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.68. Oncternal Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $1.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oncternal Therapeutics

Oncternal Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ONCT Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,831.36% and a negative return on equity of 71.49%. On average, research analysts forecast that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO James B. Breitmeyer acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.29 per share, with a total value of $29,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,497.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 188,000 shares of company stock valued at $56,480 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oncternal Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONCT. Richmond Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

About Oncternal Therapeutics

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

