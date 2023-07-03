ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Receives $73.45 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.45.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on ONEOK from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on ONEOK from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th.

NYSE OKE opened at $61.72 on Wednesday. ONEOK has a 52-week low of $50.50 and a 52-week high of $71.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.55 and a 200-day moving average of $64.23.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 36.54% and a net margin of 11.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ONEOK will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 72.08%.

In related news, CEO Pierce Norton purchased 24,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.96 per share, with a total value of $1,500,042.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,017 shares in the company, valued at $2,561,356.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ONEOK news, Director Brian L. Derksen bought 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $291,991.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,333. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Pierce Norton purchased 24,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,042.72. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,017 shares in the company, valued at $2,561,356.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Command Bank raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

