Oppenheimer Raises Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Price Target to $66.00

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Oppenheimer from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

PRGS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Progress Software from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Progress Software from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Progress Software from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $60.80.

Progress Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ PRGS opened at $58.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.76. Progress Software has a 12-month low of $40.33 and a 12-month high of $61.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Progress Software Announces Dividend

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $179.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.78 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 41.11% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Progress Software will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.04%.

Insider Activity at Progress Software

In other Progress Software news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 3,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.84, for a total transaction of $210,796.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,957.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 3,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.84, for a total transaction of $210,796.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,116 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,957.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Francis Kane sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total value of $1,086,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,704,629.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,998 shares of company stock valued at $4,031,322 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progress Software

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Progress Software by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 12.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Progress Software by 1.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Progress Software by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 5,374 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, a flexible application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

