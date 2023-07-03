Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $118.15.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on Oracle and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Oracle from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Oracle from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 220,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.42, for a total transaction of $27,905,950.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,490,231.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 220,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.42, for a total transaction of $27,905,950.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,490,231.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,007,544 shares of company stock worth $682,511,547 over the last 90 days. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Oracle

Oracle Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Oracle by 0.7% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 14,912 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Oracle by 0.7% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 16,171 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its position in Oracle by 1.9% in the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Oracle by 1.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,931 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentinus LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.7% in the first quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. 43.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ORCL opened at $119.09 on Wednesday. Oracle has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $127.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54. The stock has a market cap of $323.24 billion, a PE ratio of 38.92, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.29%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

