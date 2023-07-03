Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,506 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,409,896,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Oracle by 112,785.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,832,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $885,451,000 after acquiring an additional 10,822,934 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P grew its position in Oracle by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 19,160,481 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,566,178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570,472 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Oracle by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,929,363 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $565,961,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277,738 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,592,864 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $457,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045,205 shares during the period. 43.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $119.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $323.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.37. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $127.54.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ORCL. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Barclays raised their price target on Oracle from $113.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Oracle from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on Oracle from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.15.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total value of $10,694,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,394,416.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total transaction of $10,694,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,394,416.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total value of $609,758.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,990,421.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,007,544 shares of company stock valued at $682,511,547. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.