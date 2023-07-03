Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,052 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in CRH by 0.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 269,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,790,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in CRH by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 262,579 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CRH during the first quarter valued at $1,541,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of CRH by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of CRH by 24.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on CRH in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded CRH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 3rd.

Shares of CRH stock opened at $55.73 on Monday. CRH plc has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $55.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.81. The firm has a market cap of $40.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

