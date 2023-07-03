Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Stock Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,802 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 100.2% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 14,232 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 7,124 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at $366,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,200 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter valued at $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BHP shares. CLSA upgraded BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on BHP Group in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BHP Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,435.00.

BHP Group stock opened at $59.67 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.11 and its 200-day moving average is $62.07. The company has a market cap of $88.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.28. BHP Group Limited has a 12 month low of $46.92 and a 12 month high of $71.52.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

