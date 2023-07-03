Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 346 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Fastenal by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 18,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Fastenal by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,042,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,345,000 after purchasing an additional 10,948 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at about $352,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at about $378,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Fastenal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fastenal Price Performance

Fastenal stock opened at $58.99 on Monday. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $43.73 and a 12 month high of $59.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.50. The company has a market cap of $33.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.19.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 71.79%.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In related news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $1,123,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $393,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FAST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.57.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

