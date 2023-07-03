Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Boosts Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,110 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.1% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 0.5% during the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 3,125 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warther Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $867.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $921.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $741.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $649.27.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.39 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 57.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $715.00 to $830.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $890.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $785.00 to $910.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $799.47.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

