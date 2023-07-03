Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Buys 521 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 100,433.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $808,123,000 after buying an additional 7,838,811 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 519.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,797,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $391,115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184,331 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,097,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,023 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 19,064.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,377,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,360 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,018,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,031,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Price Performance

DUK stock opened at $89.74 on Monday. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.76 and a one year high of $113.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $69.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DUK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.67.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

