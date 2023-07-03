Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWF. Pachira Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,288,000. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $611,000. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 1,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 33,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,239,000 after buying an additional 3,868 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $275.18 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $257.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.07. The company has a market capitalization of $70.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.05 and a fifty-two week high of $275.91.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.