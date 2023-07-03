Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Increases Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at $845,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE NEE opened at $74.20 on Monday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.64 and a fifty-two week high of $91.35. The stock has a market cap of $150.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.93 and a 200-day moving average of $77.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Erste Group Bank upgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.67.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

