Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Purchases 1,036 Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dentgroup LLC increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 62,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 124.8% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $4,247,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Investment CO increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 51,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 16,770 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ILCG opened at $62.34 on Monday. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $45.97 and a 52-week high of $62.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.23 and its 200-day moving average is $54.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.07.

About iShares Morningstar Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

