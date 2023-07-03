Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Purchases 148 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 15.9% during the first quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in American Tower by 1.1% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 97,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,990,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in American Tower by 11.7% during the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 65,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,417,000 after buying an additional 6,917 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in American Tower by 244.5% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 513,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,966,000 after buying an additional 364,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter worth approximately $5,454,000. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $193.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $191.96 and its 200-day moving average is $203.60. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $178.17 and a 1 year high of $282.47.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 209.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. Moffett Nathanson raised American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.64.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

