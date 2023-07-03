Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Raises Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,163 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the period. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Trading Up 0.4 %

SBUX stock opened at $99.06 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.46. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $75.73 and a 12-month high of $115.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on SBUX. OTR Global raised shares of Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.31.

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.