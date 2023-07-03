Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Raises Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,543 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Syverson Strege & Co raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,749 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 8,055 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Medtronic by 4.2% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 3,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 37,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 80.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Stock Performance

Medtronic stock opened at $88.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.33 and its 200-day moving average is $83.18. The company has a market cap of $117.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $75.76 and a 12 month high of $95.60.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. Morgan Stanley raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. CL King began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.44.

Medtronic Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.