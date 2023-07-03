Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Raises Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 111.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,457 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 43.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total value of $43,783,337.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,784,841.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total value of $43,783,337.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,784,841.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,007,544 shares of company stock valued at $682,511,547. 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Oracle from $93.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Oracle from $84.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $96.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.15.

Oracle stock opened at $119.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $127.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.37. The firm has a market cap of $323.24 billion, a PE ratio of 38.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

