Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Raises Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 91.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,223 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG opened at $151.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $357.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $158.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.51%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.50.

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 4,852 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total value of $754,340.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,977 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,184.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total transaction of $4,836,930.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,014 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,484.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 4,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total value of $754,340.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,977 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,184.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,093 shares of company stock worth $14,821,930 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

