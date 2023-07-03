PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD

Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,252 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. PayPal comprises approximately 2.4% of Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 110,462.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,431,000 after purchasing an additional 17,120,572 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $1,022,333,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,133,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,277,000 after buying an additional 5,794,620 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $319,712,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $720,555,000 after buying an additional 3,424,122 shares in the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $108.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.44.

PayPal Stock Up 1.3 %

PYPL opened at $66.73 on Monday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.95 and a 1-year high of $103.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.08 and a 200-day moving average of $72.25.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Articles

