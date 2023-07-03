Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Receives $62.14 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pentair from $65.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Pentair from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Pentair Stock Performance

Shares of PNR stock opened at $64.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.76. Pentair has a one year low of $38.55 and a one year high of $64.84. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.13.

Pentair Announces Dividend

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.02 million. Pentair had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pentair will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pentair in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Pentair by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Pentair during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pentair during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Pentair during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. 89.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

