PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Holdings Lowered by Carr Financial Group Corp

Carr Financial Group Corp trimmed its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Carr Financial Group Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 95,514.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,023,000 after purchasing an additional 42,831,405 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $2,519,707,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629,947 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 16,362.5% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,272,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 99.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,174,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,204 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $185.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $255.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $187.24. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.98 and a 52 week high of $196.88.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.25.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.