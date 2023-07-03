PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Charter Oak Capital Management LLC

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 7.9% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 12,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 8.8% in the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 6.7% in the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% during the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.1% during the first quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 34,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,311,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.7 %

PEP opened at $185.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $255.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.98 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $187.24.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.25.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.