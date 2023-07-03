PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.3% during the first quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 31,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,701,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 448,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,091,000 after acquiring an additional 7,122 shares during the period. Suncoast Equity Management grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 8,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 6,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 48,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,717,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $185.22 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $160.98 and a one year high of $196.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $255.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.99, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price target on PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.25.

About PepsiCo



PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.



