PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stake Increased by Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 2.0% of Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.7% in the first quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP stock opened at $185.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $187.24. The company has a market capitalization of $255.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.98 and a 1-year high of $196.88.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 106.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PEP. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.25.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

