Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

PRGO has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a buy rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Perrigo from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Sunday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.00.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Perrigo Price Performance

NYSE:PRGO opened at $33.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -35.36 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Perrigo has a 52 week low of $30.78 and a 52 week high of $43.90.

Perrigo Announces Dividend

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Perrigo will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.273 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is currently -113.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Perrigo news, CEO Murray S. Kessler sold 197,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $7,065,844.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,381. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Murray S. Kessler sold 197,646 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $7,065,844.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,381. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey M. Parker bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.06 per share, with a total value of $330,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,559.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Perrigo

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP increased its position in Perrigo by 168.9% during the first quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 3,959,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486,987 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Perrigo during the 1st quarter worth about $80,016,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Perrigo during the 4th quarter worth about $45,075,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Perrigo during the 4th quarter worth about $38,438,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Perrigo by 256.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,420,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,709 shares during the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Perrigo

(Free Report)

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in Ireland, the United States, France, Belgium, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Australia, Greece, and Spain. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.