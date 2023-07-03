Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Bell Bank

Bell Bank boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 242.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,163 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 17,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 15,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 37,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 20,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pfizer Trading Up 1.6 %

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $36.68 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.76 and a 1-year high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The business’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.28%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

