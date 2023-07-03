Pflug Koory LLC Has $2.16 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Pflug Koory LLC cut its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,319 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for 1.2% of Pflug Koory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 71.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO opened at $51.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.39. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $52.56.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $509,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 103,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,299,432.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $30,770.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,106.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $509,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,992 shares in the company, valued at $5,299,432.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,134 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSCO. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Articles

