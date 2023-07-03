PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Shares Sold by Melfa Wealth Management LLC

Melfa Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,640 shares during the quarter. Melfa Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 55.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 52,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 78,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 22,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter.

GHY stock opened at $10.97 on Monday. PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc has a twelve month low of $10.08 and a twelve month high of $12.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.16.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 11.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th.

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

