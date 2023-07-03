Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) and Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Head to Head Analysis

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) and Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.7% of Pioneer Natural Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.3% of Comstock Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Pioneer Natural Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Comstock Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Pioneer Natural Resources and Comstock Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pioneer Natural Resources 31.15% 30.71% 19.31% Comstock Resources 39.08% 52.26% 17.72%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pioneer Natural Resources $24.29 billion 1.99 $7.85 billion $28.21 7.34 Comstock Resources $3.59 billion 0.90 $1.14 billion $5.00 2.32

This table compares Pioneer Natural Resources and Comstock Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Pioneer Natural Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Comstock Resources. Comstock Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pioneer Natural Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Pioneer Natural Resources pays an annual dividend of $5.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Comstock Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Pioneer Natural Resources pays out 17.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Comstock Resources pays out 10.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Comstock Resources is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility and Risk

Pioneer Natural Resources has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Comstock Resources has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Pioneer Natural Resources and Comstock Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pioneer Natural Resources 2 5 15 1 2.65 Comstock Resources 1 9 2 0 2.08

Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus target price of $258.50, indicating a potential upside of 24.77%. Comstock Resources has a consensus target price of $13.39, indicating a potential upside of 15.42%. Given Pioneer Natural Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Pioneer Natural Resources is more favorable than Comstock Resources.

Summary

Pioneer Natural Resources beats Comstock Resources on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is based in Frisco, Texas.

