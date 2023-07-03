PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) CFO Eric Ryan Shander Sells 4,532 Shares

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Free Report) CFO Eric Ryan Shander sold 4,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $86,153.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,623,713 shares in the company, valued at $3,813,856,784.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Eric Ryan Shander also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 20th, Eric Ryan Shander sold 4,885 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $91,935.70.

Shares of PWSC stock opened at $19.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.71. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $26.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.70 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

PowerSchool ( NYSE:PWSC Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). PowerSchool had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $159.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.41 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised PowerSchool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on PowerSchool from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on PowerSchool from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on PowerSchool from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised PowerSchool from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PWSC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of PowerSchool by 262.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PowerSchool in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in PowerSchool by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in PowerSchool by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in PowerSchool in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts. In addition, the company provides cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, behavior, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

