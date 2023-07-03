PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) Insider Sells $52,999.88 in Stock

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Free Report) insider Marcy Daniel sold 2,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $52,999.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,623,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,813,856,784.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Marcy Daniel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 20th, Marcy Daniel sold 2,150 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $40,463.00.

PowerSchool Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of PWSC stock opened at $19.14 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.82 and a 200-day moving average of $20.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $26.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.70 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PowerSchool ( NYSE:PWSC Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). PowerSchool had a positive return on equity of 7.41% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $159.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.41 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PWSC. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in PowerSchool by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,981,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,098,000 after buying an additional 1,526,052 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in PowerSchool by 115.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,638,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,341,000 after buying an additional 877,727 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PowerSchool by 174.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,335,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,297,000 after buying an additional 848,383 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in PowerSchool in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,345,000. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its holdings in PowerSchool by 290.1% in the 1st quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 1,005,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,925,000 after buying an additional 747,600 shares during the period. 62.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PWSC. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of PowerSchool from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PowerSchool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

About PowerSchool

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts. In addition, the company provides cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, behavior, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

