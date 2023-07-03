Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Acquired by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PEG shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.50 price target on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.14.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

NYSE PEG opened at $62.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $31.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.57. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $69.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was up 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 49.14%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.