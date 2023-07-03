QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) and Leo Holdings Corp. II (NYSE:LHC) Head-To-Head Comparison

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) and Leo Holdings Corp. II (NYSE:LHC – Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares QUALCOMM and Leo Holdings Corp. II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QUALCOMM 25.67% 56.33% 21.03% Leo Holdings Corp. II N/A -70.28% 3.40%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares QUALCOMM and Leo Holdings Corp. II’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QUALCOMM $44.20 billion 3.00 $12.94 billion $9.33 12.76 Leo Holdings Corp. II N/A N/A $13.16 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

QUALCOMM has higher revenue and earnings than Leo Holdings Corp. II.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for QUALCOMM and Leo Holdings Corp. II, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QUALCOMM 1 4 17 0 2.73 Leo Holdings Corp. II 0 0 0 0 N/A

QUALCOMM presently has a consensus price target of $146.75, suggesting a potential upside of 23.28%. Given QUALCOMM’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe QUALCOMM is more favorable than Leo Holdings Corp. II.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.5% of QUALCOMM shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.2% of Leo Holdings Corp. II shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of QUALCOMM shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Leo Holdings Corp. II shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

QUALCOMM has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Leo Holdings Corp. II has a beta of -0.01, meaning that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

QUALCOMM beats Leo Holdings Corp. II on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products. The QTL segment grants licenses or provides rights to use portions of its intellectual property portfolio, which include various patent rights useful in the manufacture and sale of wireless products comprising products implementing CDMA2000, WCDMA, LTE and/or OFDMA-based 5G standards and their derivatives. The QSI segment invests in early-stage companies in various industries, including 5G, artificial intelligence, automotive, consumer, enterprise, cloud, IoT, and extended reality, and investments, including non-marketable equity securities and, to a lesser extent, marketable equity securities, and convertible debt instruments. It also provides development, and other services and related products to the United States government agencies and their contractors. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Leo Holdings Corp. II

(Free Report)

Leo Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Nassau, the Bahamas.

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.