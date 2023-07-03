Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 119 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $379,000. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 36,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,354,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 301,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,532,000 after purchasing an additional 13,796 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.3% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 131,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,837,000 after purchasing an additional 23,149 shares during the period. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000.

VTI opened at $220.28 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $221.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

