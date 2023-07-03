Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 210 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 99.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 81.4% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,713,000 after acquiring an additional 80,966 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 125.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 91.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 27,760 shares during the last quarter.

SCHX stock opened at $52.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $41.20 and a 12-month high of $52.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

