Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 36.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 174.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. WJ Interests LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 63.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.67.

Duke Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of DUK stock opened at $89.74 on Monday. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.76 and a 1 year high of $113.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $69.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.69%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

