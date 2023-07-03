Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $6.25 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSTFree Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,343 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 3.7% of Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $6,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 265.0% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,042.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.14 on Monday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.99 and a 1-year high of $50.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.22.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

