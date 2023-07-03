Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $7.16 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 105,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 4.2% of Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,536.8% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHM stock opened at $71.03 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.74 and a fifty-two week high of $74.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.11.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

