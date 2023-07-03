Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 10,981 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,981 shares during the quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.5% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 4.5% in the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 13,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.7% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 34,263 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.5% in the third quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 128,968 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 12,153 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. 61.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of KMI opened at $17.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $38.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.92 and a 1 year high of $19.35.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.56.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

