Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,146 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up approximately 1.6% of Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,850,765,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 101,214.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,040,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036,414 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Accenture by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,440,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,582 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Accenture by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,475,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,528,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Accenture by 41.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,457,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,071 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. TD Cowen downgraded Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Edward Jones upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.89.

Accenture Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE ACN opened at $308.58 on Monday. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $327.93. The stock has a market cap of $205.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $293.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.58.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.93%.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,753,965.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total value of $1,750,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,753,965.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total value of $827,267.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,459 shares in the company, valued at $6,849,742.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,354 shares of company stock valued at $4,583,230 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

