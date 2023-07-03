Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rebalance LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

RTX opened at $97.96 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $143.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.99. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $80.27 and a 52 week high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.93%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.