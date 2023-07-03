RenovaCare (OTCMKTS:RCAR) vs. CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) Head to Head Comparison

RenovaCare (OTCMKTS:RCAR – Free Report) and CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

RenovaCare has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CVRx has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares RenovaCare and CVRx’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RenovaCare N/A N/A -$4.47 million ($0.06) -0.08 CVRx $22.47 million 14.23 -$41.43 million ($2.08) -7.42

Insider & Institutional Ownership

RenovaCare has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CVRx. CVRx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RenovaCare, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

50.1% of CVRx shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of RenovaCare shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.3% of CVRx shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for RenovaCare and CVRx, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RenovaCare 0 0 0 0 N/A CVRx 0 0 5 0 3.00

CVRx has a consensus target price of $18.80, indicating a potential upside of 21.76%. Given CVRx’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CVRx is more favorable than RenovaCare.

Profitability

This table compares RenovaCare and CVRx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RenovaCare N/A -5,071.08% -251.03% CVRx -162.34% -37.70% -33.69%

Summary

CVRx beats RenovaCare on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RenovaCare

RenovaCare, Inc., a development-stage biotech and medical device company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for use in medical and aesthetic applications. It is developing CellMist System, a treatment methodology for cell isolation for the regeneration of human skin cells; and SkinGun, a solution sprayer device for delivering the cells to the treatment area. RenovaCare, Inc. has a strategic collaboration StemCell Systems GmbH for isolating and spraying self-donated stem cells to regenerate tissues and organs. The company was formerly known as Janus Resources, Inc. and changed its name to RenovaCare, Inc. in January 2014. RenovaCare, Inc. is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About CVRx

CVRx, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. It offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure (HF) with reduced ejection fraction or systolic HF. The company sells its products through direct sales force, as well as sales agents and independent distributors in the United States, Germany, and internationally. CVRx, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

