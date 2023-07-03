Reviewing Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) & Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF)

Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF – Free Report) and Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Topaz Energy and Enterprise Products Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Topaz Energy alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Topaz Energy 0 0 2 0 3.00 Enterprise Products Partners 0 2 7 1 2.90

Topaz Energy currently has a consensus price target of $28.66, suggesting a potential upside of 86.93%. Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus price target of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.65%. Given Topaz Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Topaz Energy is more favorable than Enterprise Products Partners.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Topaz Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Enterprise Products Partners $58.19 billion 0.98 $5.49 billion $2.54 10.37

This table compares Topaz Energy and Enterprise Products Partners’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Enterprise Products Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Topaz Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.5% of Enterprise Products Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.6% of Enterprise Products Partners shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Topaz Energy and Enterprise Products Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Topaz Energy N/A N/A N/A Enterprise Products Partners 9.69% 20.49% 8.22%

Summary

Enterprise Products Partners beats Topaz Energy on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Topaz Energy

(Free Report)

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates through two segments: the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6.1 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities. The company was formerly known as Exshaw Oil Corp. and changed its name to Topaz Energy Corp. in November 2019. Topaz Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services. The NGL Pipelines & Services segment offers natural gas processing and related NGL marketing services. It operates natural gas processing facilities located in Colorado, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Texas, and Wyoming; NGL pipelines; NGL fractionation facilities; NGL and related product storage facilities; and NGL marine terminals. The Crude Oil Pipelines & Services segment operates crude oil pipelines; and crude oil storage and marine terminals, which include a fleet of 245 tractor-trailer tank trucks that are used to transport crude oil. It also engages in crude oil marketing activities. The Natural Gas Pipelines & Services segment operates natural gas pipeline systems to gather, treat, and transport natural gas. It leases underground salt dome natural gas storage facilities in Napoleonville, Louisiana; owns an underground salt dome storage cavern in Wharton County, Texas; and markets natural gas. The Petrochemical & Refined Products Services segment operates propylene fractionation and related marketing activities; butane isomerization complex and related deisobutanizer operations; and octane enhancement and high purity isobutylene production facilities. It also operates refined products pipelines and terminals; and ethylene export terminals, as well as provides refined products marketing and marine transportation services. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Topaz Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topaz Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.