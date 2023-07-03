Reviewing First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) & BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC)

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Free Report) and BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC – Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.6% of First Merchants shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of First Merchants shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.4% of BNCCORP shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares First Merchants and BNCCORP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Merchants 29.37% 13.18% 1.46% BNCCORP 12.14% 6.44% 0.70%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Merchants $669.08 million 2.52 $222.09 million $3.97 7.11 BNCCORP $52.74 million 1.61 $6.50 million $1.81 13.12

This table compares First Merchants and BNCCORP’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

First Merchants has higher revenue and earnings than BNCCORP. First Merchants is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BNCCORP, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

First Merchants has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BNCCORP has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for First Merchants and BNCCORP, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Merchants 0 0 2 0 3.00 BNCCORP 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Merchants currently has a consensus price target of $41.33, suggesting a potential upside of 46.42%. Given First Merchants’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe First Merchants is more favorable than BNCCORP.

Summary

First Merchants beats BNCCORP on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans. It also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services. The company operates banking locations in Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, and Michigan counties. It also offers its services through electronic and mobile delivery channels. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Muncie, Indiana.

About BNCCORP

BNCCORP, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for BNC National Bank that provides community banking, retail and mortgage banking, and wealth management services to businesses and consumers. The company offers commercial banking services, including business financing, commercial real estate lending, small business administration loans, business checking, cash management, corporate credit cards, and merchant services to small to middle-market businesses. It also provides retail and mortgage banking services, such as personal checking and savings products, personal loans, and card services; and residential loans through a consumer direct channel, as well as a retail channel. In addition, the company offers wealth management solutions, including 401(k) and other retirement plans, trust services, and personal wealth advisory services. It offers community banking and wealth management services through 11 locations in Arizona and North Dakota; and mortgage banking services through 9 locations in Arizona, North Dakota, Illinois, Kansas, and Michigan. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Bismarck, North Dakota.

