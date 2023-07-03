Reviewing Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) and Jade Art Group (OTCMKTS:JADA)

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Free Report) and Jade Art Group (OTCMKTS:JADA – Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Montrose Environmental Group has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jade Art Group has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Montrose Environmental Group and Jade Art Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Montrose Environmental Group $544.42 million 2.33 -$31.82 million ($1.86) -22.65 Jade Art Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Jade Art Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Montrose Environmental Group.

92.6% of Montrose Environmental Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.9% of Montrose Environmental Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Montrose Environmental Group and Jade Art Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Montrose Environmental Group -7.21% -11.73% -4.67% Jade Art Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Montrose Environmental Group and Jade Art Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Montrose Environmental Group 0 2 3 0 2.60 Jade Art Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Montrose Environmental Group presently has a consensus target price of $45.33, indicating a potential upside of 7.63%. Given Montrose Environmental Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Montrose Environmental Group is more favorable than Jade Art Group.

Summary

Montrose Environmental Group beats Jade Art Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. operates as an environmental services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects. Its technical advisory and consulting services include regulatory compliance support and planning, environmental, and ecosystem and toxicological assessments and support during responses to environmental disruptions. The Measurement and Analysis segment tests and analyzes air, water, and soil to determine concentrations of contaminants, as well as the toxicological impact of contaminants on flora, fauna, and human health. Its services include source and ambient air testing and monitoring, leak detection, and advanced analytical laboratory services, such as air, storm water, wastewater, and drinking water analysis. The Remediation and Reuse segment provides engineering, design, implementation, and operations and maintenance services primarily to treat contaminated water, remove contaminants from soil, or create biogas from waste. The company serves technology, media, chemical, energy, power and utility, industrial and manufacturing, financial, and engineering industries, as well as local, state, provincial, and federal government entities. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in North Little Rock, Arkansas.

About Jade Art Group

Jade Art Group Inc., through its subsidiary, JiangXi SheTai Jade Industrial Company Limited, engages in the sale and distribution of raw jade in China. It also involves in jade processing, carving, and polishing activities. The company's products are used as decorative construction material in commercial and residential markets, and high-end jewelry. Jade Art Group Inc. is based in Yingtan, China.

