Reviewing NextMart (OTCMKTS:NXMR) and ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS)

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) and NextMart (OTCMKTS:NXMR) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ExlService and NextMart’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ExlService $1.41 billion 3.56 $142.97 million $4.67 32.35 NextMart N/A N/A -$340,000.00 N/A N/A

ExlService has higher revenue and earnings than NextMart.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

93.0% of ExlService shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of ExlService shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 56.4% of NextMart shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for ExlService and NextMart, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ExlService 0 1 2 0 2.67 NextMart 0 0 0 0 N/A

ExlService currently has a consensus price target of $180.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.16%. Given ExlService’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ExlService is more favorable than NextMart.

Profitability

This table compares ExlService and NextMart’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ExlService 10.66% 23.43% 13.10% NextMart N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

ExlService has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextMart has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ExlService beats NextMart on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc. operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform. It also offers health care services related to care management, utilization management, disease management, payment integrity, revenue optimization, and customer engagement. The company provides financial planning and analysis, management reporting, forecasting and decision support, data management, regulatory reporting and risk, and compliance services; reservations, customer, and fulfilment services; freight billing, collections, claims management, freight audit, freight scheduling, supply chain management, and revenue assurance services; residential mortgage lending, title verification and validation, retail banking and credit cards, trust verification, commercial banking, and investment management; merchandising, pricing, and demand forecasting; and digital operations and solutions. It offers predictive and prescriptive analytics in the areas of customer acquisition and lifecycle management. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About NextMart

NextMart, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was involved in the art event and art media direct marketing; art-themed products design and marketing; and art themed real estate development businesses. The company was incorporated in 1972 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

