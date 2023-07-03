Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Rite Aid from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

NYSE:RAD opened at $1.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.75. Rite Aid has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $11.61. The stock has a market cap of $85.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.11.

Rite Aid ( NYSE:RAD Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by $0.77. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rite Aid will post -4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 131,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Rite Aid by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,077,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,428,000 after buying an additional 292,522 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Rite Aid during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 9,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Rite Aid by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,918,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,034,000 after buying an additional 257,634 shares during the last quarter. 49.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and provides various other pharmacy services and an assortment of products comprising over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care products, seasonal merchandise, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal and seasonal merchandise, pet care, and a variety of other everyday and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs; and a private brand product line.

